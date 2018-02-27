Canada/Denmark digi copros share $276K in funding

Animated web series Bloom, from Kunuk Cohn Productions and Bullitt Film, is one of four projects selected by the CMF and Danish Film Institute.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
Money shutterstock_298672466

Animated web series Bloom, from Kunuk Cohn Productions and Bullitt Film, is one of four projects selected by the CMF and Danish Film Institute.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN