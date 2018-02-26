Dana Landry exits DHX
Michael Donovan (pictured) takes over as CEO, while the media company also names a new CFO.
Michael Donovan (pictured) takes over as CEO, while the media company also names a new CFO.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN