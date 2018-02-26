Aircraft Pictures crafts next animated feature
The Breadwinner screenwriter Anita Doron is attached to pen the project, which Aircraft is developing and producing with Wasabi Entertainment.
The Breadwinner screenwriter Anita Doron is attached to pen the project, which Aircraft is developing and producing with Wasabi Entertainment.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN