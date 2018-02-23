In brief: CraveTV sets stand-up special premieres

Plus: Riftworld Legends comic expands to print this month and LIFT, imagineNATIVE announce mentorship recipient.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

Plus: Riftworld Legends comic expands to print this month and LIFT, imagineNATIVE announce mentorship recipient.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN