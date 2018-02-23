Brown Girl Begins builds its community
Writer/director Sharon Lewis and her producing partners discuss the film's upcoming theatrical run, Black Future Month and Black Panther.
Writer/director Sharon Lewis and her producing partners discuss the film’s upcoming theatrical run, Black Future Month and Black Panther.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN