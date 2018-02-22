How PyeongChang is faring with viewers so far
Nearly 30 million Canadians have tuned into CBC's coverage, with Tessa and Scott providing the Games' most-watched moment to date.
Nearly 30 million Canadians have tuned into CBC’s coverage, with Tessa and Scott providing the Games’ most-watched moment to date.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN