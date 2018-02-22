Boat Rocker Media invests in Serial Box

Hoping the addictive nature of serialized TV and podcasts can translate to published stories, the Toronto-based company has led a $1.65-million investment round in the platform.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago

Hoping the addictive nature of serialized TV and podcasts can translate to published stories, the Toronto-based company has led a $1.65-million investment round in the platform.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN