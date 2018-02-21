Netflix takes worldwide rights on Reboot
The Mainframe Studios-produced remake will launch on the global streamer on March 30, ahead of its Canadian premiere on YTV.
The Mainframe Studios-produced remake will launch on the global streamer on March 30, ahead of its Canadian premiere on YTV.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN