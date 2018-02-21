Netflix takes worldwide rights on Reboot

The Mainframe Studios-produced remake will launch on the global streamer on March 30, ahead of its Canadian premiere on YTV.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Reboot Picture 1

