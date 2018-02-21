Indiecan picks up North American rights to U.S. political doc

Waking the Sleeping Giant, from Purple Frog Productions and Bright Blue Ecomedia, follows the 2016 U.S. presidential race.
By Lauren Malyk
10 hours ago

Waking the Sleeping Giant, from Purple Frog Productions and Bright Blue Ecomedia, follows the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN