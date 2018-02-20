Deals: eOne, Spotlight Pictures, 9 Story
L.A.-based Spotlight Pictures has acquired the international sales rights to writer-director Daniel DiMarco's crime drama, Juggernaut, plus more.
L.A.-based Spotlight Pictures has acquired the international sales rights to writer-director Daniel DiMarco’s crime drama, Juggernaut, plus more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN