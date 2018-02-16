Wild Media goes to The Dogs

The Toronto prodco has optioned Allan Stratton's award-winning YA novel for feature adaptation.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago

The Toronto prodco has optioned Allan Stratton’s award-winning YA novel for feature adaptation.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN