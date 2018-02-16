Quebecor Fund selects two films to share $380K

A Daniel Grou-directed mafia drama from Attraction Images and Caramel Films is one of the projects funded through the Film Production Assistance Program.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada

