EFM deals: Gravitas Ventures nabs Pat Mills’ ‘Irene’

Plus, Shout! Factory Studios has picked up the U.S. digital and broadcast rights to the Soska sisters' remake of David Cronenberg's horror classic Rabid.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
Don't Talk to Irene

Plus, Shout! Factory Studios has picked up the U.S. digital and broadcast rights to the Soska sisters’ remake of David Cronenberg’s horror classic Rabid.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN