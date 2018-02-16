EFM deals: Gravitas Ventures nabs Pat Mills’ ‘Irene’
Plus, Shout! Factory Studios has picked up the U.S. digital and broadcast rights to the Soska sisters' remake of David Cronenberg's horror classic Rabid.
