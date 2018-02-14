Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2018
While the Super Bowl took the top spot, Murdoch Mysteries came in at #12 and CTV's Cardinal landed at #28.
While the Super Bowl took the top spot, Murdoch Mysteries came in at #12 and CTV’s Cardinal landed at #28.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN