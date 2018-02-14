Barbara Willis Sweete scripts new prodco

Artemis Pictures' partners Willis Sweete, Joan Jenkinson and Susanne Ritzau will develop and produce scripted television for the international marketplace.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
Artemis Pictures

