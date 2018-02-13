KGP Films jumps into NarcoLeap
The eight-part digital series was developed through Women in the Director's Chair's Story and Leadership program.
The eight-part digital series was developed through Women in the Director’s Chair’s Story and Leadership program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN