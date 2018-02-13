Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, 2018

Jumanji takes the top spot, followed by Maze Runner: the Death Cure at #2 and Winchester at #3.
By Playback Staff
10 hours ago

