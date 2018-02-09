More Canadian features, shorts selected for SXSW
Colin Minihan's thriller What Keeps You Alive will world premiere in the Midnighters section, while several shorts and VR projects will also debut at the Texas fest.
Colin Minihan’s thriller What Keeps You Alive will world premiere in the Midnighters section, while several shorts and VR projects will also debut at the Texas fest.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN