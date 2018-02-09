Deals: eOne, Netflix, CBC, Hollywood Suite
HBO Europe picks up Entertainment One's Peppa Pig, Netflix acquires Les Affames, and more.
HBO Europe picks up Entertainment One’s Peppa Pig, Netflix acquires Les Affames, and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN