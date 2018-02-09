Cutie Pugs waddle onto TVO’s fall lineup

The Toronto-based Little Engine Moving Pictures' new live-action series about four talking pugs will premiere on the pubcaster this fall.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago
Cutie Pugs from Little Engine Moving Pictures

