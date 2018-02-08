Six Canadian docs to share $103K from Hot Docs Ted Rogers Fund

Peter Mishara's The Artists and Rama Rau's The Daughter Tree are among the projects selected.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - Hot Docs marquee. Photo: Paul Galipeau

Peter Mishara’s The Artists and Rama Rau’s The Daughter Tree are among the projects selected.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN