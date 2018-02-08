Six Canadian docs to share $103K from Hot Docs Ted Rogers Fund
Peter Mishara's The Artists and Rama Rau's The Daughter Tree are among the projects selected.
Peter Mishara’s The Artists and Rama Rau’s The Daughter Tree are among the projects selected.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN