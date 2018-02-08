Babe Nation Creations heads to WhoHaha

Digital series Ghost BFF will debut on the platform, which was co-founded by Elizabeth Banks and is dedicated to female-led comedies.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
Ghost BFF

