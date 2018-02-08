ABC ME delves further into The Deep

The Australian broadcaster has greenlit a third season of the animated series produced by DHX Media, A Stark Production and Technicolor.
By Alexandra Whyte
9 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - The DeepS2

The Australian broadcaster has greenlit a third season of the animated series produced by DHX Media, A Stark Production and Technicolor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN