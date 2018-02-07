Opening up the pay equity discussion in Canada

The women behind Global's Mary Kills People gathered Tuesday for a wide-ranging panel discussion on some of the main issues facing women in screen-based industries today.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
Women Killin' It in the TV Industry panel

The women behind Global’s Mary Kills People gathered Tuesday for a wide-ranging panel discussion on some of the main issues facing women in screen-based industries today.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN