Scott Brothers ink multi-year deal with HGTV
The Canadian producers and hosts currently have four series on the Scripps Networks Interactive-owned channel.
The Canadian producers and hosts currently have four series on the Scripps Networks Interactive-owned channel.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN