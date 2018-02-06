Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure sprints to the top spot, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at #2 and The Post at #3.
By Playback Staff
10 hours ago

Maze Runner: The Death Cure sprints to the top spot, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at #2 and The Post at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN