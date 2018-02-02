Prime Time ’18: How to pitch Netflix

Netflix exec Elizabeth Bradley sits down with Halfire’s Noreen Halpern to talk shop on getting shows on the platform.
By Katie Bailey
3 hours ago

Netflix exec Elizabeth Bradley sits down with Halfire’s Noreen Halpern to talk shop on getting shows on the platform.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN