No Equal nabs rights to Coupland’s The Gum Thief
The Toronto-based prodco previously collaborated with the celebrated author on the 2008 CBC series JPod.
The Toronto-based prodco previously collaborated with the celebrated author on the 2008 CBC series JPod.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN