Jesse Wente named director of the Indigenous Screen Office

The office was established to create a long-term strategy to support Indigenous talent development in Canada.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago
JW

The office was established to create a long-term strategy to support Indigenous talent development in Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN