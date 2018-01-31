Indiecan picks up a pair of features

After releasing its 100th film, there's no slowing down for Avi Federgreen's distribution outfit, which just took Canadian rights to films by two Vancouver directors.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago

After releasing its 100th film, there’s no slowing down for Avi Federgreen’s distribution outfit, which just took Canadian rights to films by two Vancouver directors.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN