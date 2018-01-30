Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 19 to 25, 2018

Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle takes the top spot, followed by The Post and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
By Playback Staff
9 hours ago

Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle takes the top spot, followed by The Post and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN