HBO picks up Israel/Canada copro The Oslo Diaries

Produced by Medalia Productions and Montreal's Intuitive Pictures, the doc had its world premiere at Sundance.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago
From left to right: Mor Loushy, Daniel Sivan, Hilla Medalia, Ina Fichman

