eOne completes MGC acquisition, Morayniss to exit
eOne TV president John Morayniss is stepping down as eOne fully acquires The Mark Gordon Company and names its founder to the company's C-suite.
eOne TV president John Morayniss is stepping down as eOne fully acquires The Mark Gordon Company and names its founder to the company’s C-suite.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN