How Kanopy has evolved the film-borrowing model
The Australian company has entered five Canadian cities with a new B2B model for libraries looking to digitize the lending of films to members.
The Australian company has entered five Canadian cities with a new B2B model for libraries looking to digitize the lending of films to members.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN