Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Jan. 16 to 22, 2018

Star Trek: Discovery secures the #1 spot, while Toronto-shot The Handmaid's Tale drops to #9.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago

Star Trek: Discovery secures the #1 spot, while Toronto-shot The Handmaid’s Tale drops to #9.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN