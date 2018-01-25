Film Republic picks up Film Forge thriller M/M

The U.K.-based sales agent will shop the debut feature from Drew Lint at the European Film Market next month.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago
M/M from Drew Lint and Film Forge

