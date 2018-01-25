Film Republic picks up Film Forge thriller M/M
The U.K.-based sales agent will shop the debut feature from Drew Lint at the European Film Market next month.
The U.K.-based sales agent will shop the debut feature from Drew Lint at the European Film Market next month.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN