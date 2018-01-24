Muse inks format-sales deal with Singapore’s Bomanbridge
Under the agreement, Bomanbridge will shop the remake rights to Muse's scripted series, such as The Kennedys and TUT, in Asia.
Under the agreement, Bomanbridge will shop the remake rights to Muse’s scripted series, such as The Kennedys and TUT, in Asia.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN