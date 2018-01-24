Muse inks format-sales deal with Singapore’s Bomanbridge

Under the agreement, Bomanbridge will shop the remake rights to Muse's scripted series, such as The Kennedys and TUT, in Asia.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
09-19-11small.TheKennedys_Day60_0249

