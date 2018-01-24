Boat Rocker Media buys Fremantle’s Kids & Family Entertainment division

The acquisition brings popular FremantleMedia kids properties including Danger Mouse and Bitz & Bob into the Boat Rocker fold.
By Jeremy Dickson
2 hours ago
dangermouse

The acquisition brings popular FremantleMedia kids properties including Danger Mouse and Bitz & Bob into the Boat Rocker fold.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN