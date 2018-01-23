Starz channel headed to Canada through Bell Media, Lionsgate pact

The agreement also gives Bell Media exclusive first-window access in Canada to Lionsgate's slate of feature films.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
shutterstock_handshake_TV

The agreement also gives Bell Media exclusive first-window access in Canada to Lionsgate’s slate of feature films.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN