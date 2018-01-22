PJ Masks flies into production on season three

Season two of the eOne and Frog Box-produced series will launch on Disney Junior internationally and France5 in February.
By Lauren Malyk
6 hours ago
PJ Masks season two from eOne

Season two of the eOne and Frog Box-produced series will launch on Disney Junior internationally and France5 in February.

