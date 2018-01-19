Deals: Breaking Glass Pictures, Films Transit, DHX Media
Breaking Glass takes U.S. rights to Yan England's 1:54, plus new international deals inked for Bob the Builder and Fireman Sam.
Breaking Glass takes U.S. rights to Yan England’s 1:54, plus new international deals inked for Bob the Builder and Fireman Sam.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN