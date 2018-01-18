Nelvana unveils senior management promotions, hires
Among them, Mellany Masterson is returning to the Corus-owned company in the role of VP sales, consumer products and international.
Among them, Mellany Masterson is returning to the Corus-owned company in the role of VP sales, consumer products and international.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN