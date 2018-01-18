Melanson exits Radical Sheep
Shaleen Sangha has been named the new VP of Boat Rocker's kids production division, while Crooked Horse's David Lerech has also been promoted.
Shaleen Sangha has been named the new VP of Boat Rocker’s kids production division, while Crooked Horse’s David Lerech has also been promoted.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN