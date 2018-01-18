In brief: Nova Scotia creates new screenwriter fund

Plus: Canadian films head to Berlin, and Alma Parvizian upped to managing partner at Touchwood PR.
By Lauren Malyk
6 hours ago
Script

Plus: Canadian films head to Berlin, and Alma Parvizian upped to managing partner at Touchwood PR.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN