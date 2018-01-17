TVO greenlights more Science Max

The kids factual series, produced by Breakthrough Entertainment, will premiere on the public broadcaster in the fall.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
science max experiments-at-large

The kids factual series, produced by Breakthrough Entertainment, will premiere on the public broadcaster in the fall.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN