Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 1 to 7, 2018

While ratings juggernaut The Big Bang Theory takes the #1 spot, Toronto-shot Star Trek: Discovery comes in at #17 and Cardinal lands at #23.
By Playback Staff
7 hours ago

While ratings juggernaut The Big Bang Theory takes the #1 spot, Toronto-shot Star Trek: Discovery comes in at #17 and Cardinal lands at #23.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN