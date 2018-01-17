Hot Docs to honour Montreal filmmaker John Walker

The Quebec, My Country Mon Pays director will be recognized with a "Focus On" retrospective, while Barbara Kopple will receive the Outstanding Achievement award.
By Daniele Alcinii
7 hours ago

