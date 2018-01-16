CSA’s ’18: Anne, Kim’s Convenience, Cardinal lead TV noms
The CBC/Netflix drama topped the list with 13 nominations, while there were also strong showings from fellow newcomers Mary Kills People and Alias Grace.
The CBC/Netflix drama topped the list with 13 nominations, while there were also strong showings from fellow newcomers Mary Kills People and Alias Grace.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN