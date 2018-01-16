Blue Ant sells 300 hours of content globally

General Purpose Entertainment's Post My Party and Cream Productions' The Weapon Hunter are among the series heading overseas.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Post My Party

General Purpose Entertainment’s Post My Party and Cream Productions’ The Weapon Hunter are among the series heading overseas.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN