B.C.’s Okanagan Studio for sale
Despite the closure, film commissioner Jon Summerland says the region is prepped for a busy year ahead.
Despite the closure, film commissioner Jon Summerland says the region is prepped for a busy year ahead.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN